Arnold powderpuff game scores big to beat cancer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It was one last night under the lights for Arnold High School as one club hosted a powderpuff game Friday night.

Arnold students Elysium McCranie and Beatrice McGowan both lost their dads to cancer and decided to create a club to honor them. They came up with the club “GOT HOPE” in order to help other students who might be going through what they did.

“We both kinda united at that time and we really realized how hard it is on someone and how much support you need and we thought we could bring it to our school,” McCranie said.

“When I found out her father had cancer I knew I needed to be there for her and be as supportive as possible and show her there is light at the end of the tunnel,” McGowan said.

They decided to host the powderpuff game to raise money for goodie bags that they will give to cancer patients for the holidays and because it paid tribute to their dads.

“We thought both of our dads love football our school loves football and it’s a fun thing to do so we just thought it would tie it all together and be a good cause,” McCranie said.

The club will also raise money this year for an athletic scholarship in McCranie’s dad’s honor.

“It makes me feel accomplished almost like I’ve left a legacy that I’m proud of and he would be proud of too and I just want other people to know they can do that with their challenges also,” McCranie said.

Both McCranie and McGowan want the tradition of a powderpuff game to be continued long after they are gone.

“Next year hopefully the juniors will take it over and do the same exact thing and make it tradition,” McGowan said.

The game raised $841 for the goodie bags and the Senior team took home the trophy.