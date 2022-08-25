PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold football team is set to open their regular season Friday night against Bay County rival Bay High.

The Bay Tornadoes were the only Panhandle team to begin their regular season last Friday in Alabama.

Arnold played a preseason kickoff classic at Bozeman last week. They fell by one, but JV played the majority of the 4th quarter.

Bay head coach, Jeremy Brown said bringing a crowd on the road will be huge to his team’s success.

“I’m hoping that Tornado nation shows up,” Brown said. “I mean I’m hoping they get out there and watch these guys play. They deserve the support. They’ve been working their butts off since last spring and I’m hoping we can get all of them out there and their family members and stuff. We can pack our side off the stadium. I told them on Facebook we want to paint Gavlak red tomorrow night, so that’s kind of the plan.”

The Tornadoes and Marlins face off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Arnold’s Gavlak Stadium.