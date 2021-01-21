Arnold officially introduces Shawn Campbell as the new head football coach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold’s Shawn Campbell will no longer have the word ‘interim’ at the beginning of his title as he’s the Marlins new head football coach.

The school had an official introduction ceremony for Campbell, even though the team is very familiar with him.

Campbell took over the head coaching duties when Norris Vaughan resigned in October for health reasons. He went 1-2 with the team before they had to cancel their final regular season game and miss out on the playoffs.

Arnold named him the interim and still conducted a head coaching search after the season, but as athletic director Rick Green put it “the right man was right under their noses.”

Campbell said he was thankful they have him the opportunity to lead the program full-time as it was something he definitely wanted to do.

“Obviously I had to go back through the interview process and do all that and that makes you a little nervous, but I’m so excited, I feel like I’m home, I feel like a kid again in West Palm Beach Florida and going to practice everyday and I’m so excited and I just can’t wait. I’m happy today is here and gone because I’m ready to move forward and so are our kids,” Campbell said.

Campbell has been straight to work on the team and his coaching staff. On Thursday at his introduction, he announced who some of his assistant coaches would be.

Phil Dorn will still serve as the offensive coordinator for the Marlins in his second season with the team, Steve Adley will be the defensive coordinator and Brian Hodge will be the running backs coach.

Dorn is a familiar name to the Panhandle as he most recently was the head coach and athletic director at Fort Walton Beach before coming to the Dolphins before last season.

However, Dorn has also coached at many other places as well.

“So I’ve had a variety of experiences, I’ve had the great opportunity to spend 17 years in college coaching, places like University of Michigan, Ball State University, University of Cincinnati, and some Division II and III schools, I had the opportunity to be the head coach at Wilmington College as well,” Dorn said.

Steve Adley is new to the coaching staff this season, but knows Campbell well. The two coached together at Campbell High School in Georgia.

“I coached throughout Atlanta, the metropolitan area, at really 10 different schools It wasn’t cause I was a bad coach, I just always wanted to improve my position and learn more and learn as much as I could. I consider myself a lifelong learner,” Adley said.

Campbell is ready to get started with the team this year and move forward past all the adversity they faced last season, the pandemic, their head coach leaving and the season getting cut short.

“We talk about facing adversity and being tough people, that’s what I think we got coming back is some tough kids,” Campbell said. “Hard nosed, get after it, they believe in what we are talking about that have to understand about being player-driven. If we’re player-driven, we learn from our experiences from the past, the sky’s the limit.”