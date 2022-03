SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – In the semifinals of the Bay County softball tournament, North Bay Haven defeated Mosley 1-0 and Arnold took down Bozeman 7-6 to advance on Thursday night.

North Bay Haven and Arnold will face off for the Bay County title for a second straight season as the Buccaneers won in 2021.

The county tournament final is set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Bozeman High School.