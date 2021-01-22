Arnold no longer hosting girls weightlifting state championships

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold will no longer host the girls weightlifting state championships this season.

The FHSAA announced Friday that the state championships will be moved this year.

Arnold athletic director Rick Green said it was a mutual agreement between them and the FHSAA and the decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns.

Arnold has hosted the state championship for the last three years.

Class 1A and Class 2A weightlifters will compete at Suwanee now and Class 3A weightlifters will compete at St. Cloud.

The state championships are set for Feb. 12-13.