PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold and Mosley represented as the only local high schools at the Class 2A Boys Weightlifting State Championships on Friday.

Several Marlin and Dolphin lifters placed in the top 10 for their weight class and Mosley’s Michael Tate made a podium finish for snatch in the 238 weight class with a 205-pound lift.

Port St. Joe Athletic Director Tanner Jones said the championship meets are always a thrilling experience for the lifters.

“When you see a kid that has to hit a number that he hasn’t hit, and he gets it, I don’t know if you’re more excited about the competition part of it, or just for that kid’s success,” Jones said. “And I think if you sit around and you watch it and really see those kids with that smile on their face, they immediately turn and look at those lights, they want to see three green lights, they see those three and immediately the whole gym will erupt, the coaches erupt, and it’s a really really cool feeling.”

The FHSAA Boys Weightlifting State Championships will continue Saturday, April 22, with the Class 1A teams competing.