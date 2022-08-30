PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School introduced Travis Jackson as their new head boys basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson, 32, comes to the Marlins program with a multitude of playing and coaching experience.

He’s spent time coaching at the junior college level and most recently comes from a head coaching position at Avant Garde Academy, a charter high school in Hollywood, Florida.

Jackson was a four-star basketball recruit in high school and earned NAIA and Division III All-American honors in college.

He said winning is in his blood, and that’s exactly what he plans to bring to the Marlins program.

“I’m all about winning,” Jackson said. “I love to win, and I noticed when I walked into Arnold High School’s gym and I looked at the basketball boys’ banner and they have no recognition, whether it be county, district, or state. So, I want to be the first to bring that here to Arnold High School, I really think we have a great group of guys.”

The Arnold boys basketball team finished the 2021-2022 season 10-16 and they haven’t had a winning season since 2010.