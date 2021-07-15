Arnold hosts week-long Nike youth basketball camp

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The next NBA prospect could may well have been at Arnold high school this week, as they hosted a Nike youth basketball camp.

The Nike camp travels all over the United States, and is returning to the Marlins gymnasium after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19pandemic.

Dozens of young athletes ages 8-15 participated in the five day camp that began Monday and will conclude on Friday.

Arnold Head Coach Josh Laatsch said campers came from far and wide to learn the fundamentals of the game.

“We’ve got gets all the way from Niceville, some kids from Huntsville, some kids from Arkansas, we’ve got kids from all over the south east here this week,” Laatsch said. “Their parents are vacationing at the beach, and their kids are here in the gym getting better.

“It’s been a great week of competition for all of the kids, and we have a really good staff put in place, a lot of former college players, current college players, some current high school players that play for us, you know, helping these kids get better,” Laatsch said.