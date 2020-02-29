Arnold hosts Visit PCB Florida-USA Softball Challenge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold Softball team is hosting the 10th annual Visit Panama City Beach Florida-USA softball challenge on Friday and Saturday. About 30 teams from Florida and Alabama are competing at Frank Brown Park.

“It’s really just exploding and I have teams already calling me wanting to be in this thing next year or telling other coaches hey tell coach Green we want to be in this next year so it’s a great time,” Tournament director Rick Green said.

Local teams participating in the tournament include Arnold, Mosley, Marianna, Sneads, Holmes County and Walton.

Teams will play four games each. A champion is determined by comparing undefeated teams by tie breakers.

Games will continue through Saturday evening.