Arnold hosts Nike boys basketball camp

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold Marlins have a packed gym this week. They are hosting the first Nike boys basketball camp at the high school.

Nike hosts many different sports camps all over the country. This is the first time they have brought a boys basketball camp to the area.

The one week of camp is completely full; 54 kids are getting the chance to learn from a variety of coaches. Cam Dailey and the Elite Hoops basketball crew is helping coach the campers.

Arnold boys basketball head coach Josh Laatsch thought the camp would be a great opportunity for young basketball players to work on their skills.

“It’s a really good blend for these young guys, just learning the game. This is a great opportunity for them just to get in the gym at an early age trying to learn,” Laatsch said. “Little things like what a jump stop is and what a V-Cut is and how to pass and how to shoot, different skills that will help them grow as players.”

Laatsch has his family there helping out too. His brother, a college basketball player at Wallace State, and his sister, who works for Nike, are both on the court this week coaching the young players.

Camp director Cam Dailey said the camp will come back next summer, except next time with more weeks and hopefully more high schools involved too.