PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold Volleyball team hosted the Florida-USA Volleyball Challenge on Friday and Saturday.

23 teams from Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi competed across Arnold High School, Surfside Middle School and Breakfast Point Academy.

The tournament did not have a bracket to allow the teams to compete against evenly matched opponents.

Arnold head volleyball coach, Danielle Hayes, said the tournament was a great opportunity for her team to see new competition.

“It’s been really good for us to play teams from bigger areas that have really really good talented players on their team and help prepare us mid season, so therefore were ready for the post-season,” Hayes said. “The matches have been really good and it’s really helped us get out of a slump we were in and get our girl’s heads on straight and ready to really go after it in the late season, so we’re excited. Really good games.

The Marlins went 2-3 in the tournament.