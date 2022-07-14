PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Arnold High School hosted its annual Nike boys youth basketball camp this week.

The camp was led by Arnold Boy’s Head Basketball Coach, Josh Laatsch. Other coaches included South Walton Basketball Head Coach, Schafer Martin and Arnold alum, Walker Mathis.

The day began with a classroom session where the players learned about all the ingredients of basketball. In the afternoon, they learned skill development on the court by practicing shooting, dribbling and passing. Each day ended with a competition of 3 on 3 and 5 on 5 tournaments.

Laatsch said these camps are a great way to get kids moving over the summer.

“Just the relationships you build,” Laatsch said. “You start seeing, I’ve been here four years, so I know kids from when they’ve been eight years old now eleven, twelve years old come through this camp. Just the relationships you build with the kids. Seeing them grow as players, seeing them have fun together and interact and use the teamwork and the different skills they’ve learned throughout the years of coming to these camps to just become better players and better people.”

Nike Youth Camp CEO, Lee Miller was in town for the week and made some appearances at the camp.