Arnold hosts 2020 Special Athlete Field Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Around 800 students from elementary to high school got the chance to compete in many different events at Arnold High School for the 2020 Special Athletes Field Day.

Each athlete taking part in events like target throw, tug of war, the 50-yard dash, and even a noodle relay.

“When I play with people they usually can walk and stufff so it’s a little different when you’re with someone with a wheelchair like you,” Bozeman junior and wheelchair dash winner David Uszuko said.

The event had around 200 volunteers who said it’s always a wonderful day for the students and for them.

“It’s just the excitement they get brings excitement to me and probably anyone else who’s volunteering,” Arnold senior and event volunteer Josie Lisotta said. “You see how happy they get and it just makes you so happy. There’s no way you can’t smile when you see their smiles.”