PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold announced the hiring of PGA-certified golfer Paul Zeuschner as the Marlin’s new head boys golf coach.

Zeuschner is the Head Golf Professional at Watersound’s Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Panama City Beach.

He has a vast experience around the game, going through the PGA Management program at Coastal Carolina in college and earning his PGA membership shortly after.

Zeuschner says his hall of fame coach in high school was a big part of why he wanted to teach younger golfers as a profession.

“He worked to develop everybody, give more knowledge of the game, whether they were advanced golfers when they got there or beginning golfers,” Zeuschner said. “He tried to work to develop them and support them through school, through golf, he was there for me when I was deciding do I want to play in college or do I want to pursue a career in golf.”

This fall, Arnold will attempt to dethrone the Mosley boys who have won six consecutive Bay County Golf Championships.