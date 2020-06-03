Arnold hires new volleyball coaching staff

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School has a brand new volleyball coaching staff this year.

The Marlins have hired Alan Clements as the head coach and Danielle Hayes as an assistant, but even though they have those titles, they both agree they will be co-coaching the team.

Both have a lot of different experiences with the game.

Clements has coached volleyball at the collegiate level at Felician College, a Division II school in New Jersey, Bergen Community College and Mercy College as well.

At Felician College, he was the winningest coach in school history and lead the team to their first CACC Tournament in school history in 2007.

At Bergen Community College, the team was ranked 10th nationally and was the 2006 Region 19 regular season and Tournament Champions and the District runners-up. Clements was the Region 19 Coach of the Year in 2006 as well.

He’s also coached at the high school level, most recently at St. Mary’s from 2015 to 2017. He went into retirement after that stint, but decided to come back to the sport once again.

“I retired and I thought life on the beach was gonna be great and I was just bored of not coaching and I taught for 26 years high school and I just miss coaching so much that this is just a dream come true for me,” Clements said.

He also coached girls basketball at the high school level as well.

Hayes brings a lot of playing experience to the table. She graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 2016.

On the team, she has 1,103 career kills, the 10th best in program history, and 3,133 career total attempts which is fourth best in the program.

She also was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Region First-Team, the NCAA Atlantic Regional All-Tournament Team, and a AVCA All Region Team Honorable Mention in 2016.

Hayes helped lead the team to the PSAC Finals in 2013 and a championship in 2014 and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Hayes also coached at the high school level. She was the head coach at General McLane High School in Pennsylvania. She took a year off coaching, but is happy to be back.

She also can’t wait to coach with Clements.

“We talked about it and I’m definitely more of a offensive coach and Coach Clements loves defense so we’re almost gonna be running like a football team with offense and defense,” Hayes said “I think it’s gonna be really good, I’ve co-coached in the past at different camps I’ve ran with college coaches and so on around the country, it works really well.”

They had about 30 girls show up for the team meeting Tuesday evening.