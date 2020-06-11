Arnold hires Michael Allison as head wrestling coach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School has another new coach in their athletic department. The Marlins hired Michael Allison to head up their wrestling program this year.

Allison most recently coached wrestling at Wellborn High School in Alabama. His team there won back to back state championships in 2006 and 2007. He also won the Alabama Wrestling Coach of the Year in both those seasons.

He said he is ready to get started with the Marlins and know they have potential.

“I’m excited about it. Arnold has a tradition of wrestling looking back at the state tournament archives, so I know they have been successful in the past and they can be successful again,”

Allison said.

Allison actually played football at Jacksonville State where he was an All Gulf-South Conference Lineman in 1990.

He said anyone, girls and boys, are welcome on the team at Arnold. Allison also said he wants to get a club wrestling program started up in the area.