Arnold hires Chris Jones as new head baseball coach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School has found their new baseball coach. Chris Jones will take over as head coach for the Marlins.

Jones comes from Elsinore High School in Wildomar, CA. He served as the head baseball coach there since 2007. In 12 seasons with the team, eight of his teams have advanced to the California Interscholastic Federation State Playoffs and two teams reached the Final Four.

Jone also has experience at the Division I level as he was an assistant/pitching coach at Georgetown, St. Johns and Charleston Southern. While at St. Johns, he recruited and coached Craig Hansen who went on to be a first round pick in the 2005 MLB draft.

Jones has spent four years as a head coach at the college level, three of those years at a Division II school and one at a JUCO.

He’s also coached more than 60 players who have signed professional contracts. Seven of his players have played in the MLB.