PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMMB) – Arnold High School announced the hiring of Angi Ansley as the program’s next head volleyball coach.

Ansley is a Bay County native and Mosley High School alum with decades of coaching experience in the area.

She has coached high school volleyball, softball, basketball, track and field, girls weightlifting and golf.

Ansley was a D1 volleyball player at Troy and has coached numerous club volleyball teams in the Panhandle over the past two decades.

Arnold volleyball finished the past season at 11-16 and hasn’t had a winning record since 2019.