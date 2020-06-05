Arnold High School wins Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School was awarded with the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award for Class 5A.

The Marlins were the runners-up for the class and awarded it for their sportsmanship on and off the field.

The FHSAA says that Arnold student-athletes and adminstrators were outstanding examples of what it means to be a good sports.

This is a prestigious honor, only 14 high school and two middle schools across the state are recognized.

The school will receive a commemorative plaque and a $500 check in August.