Arnold high school looking for new head baseball coach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School is looking for a new head baseball coach.

Former Marlins head baseball coach Greg Gumm’s contract was not renewed for the upcoming school year.

Coach Gumm served as Arnold’s head baseball coach for the past five years. During his time as head coach, he complied a record of 83 wins and 56 losses.

“We appreciate the work Coach Gumm put into the development of our baseball program and its facilities during his tenure as head coach,” Arnold Principal Britt Smith wrote in a statement.

The school hopes to have a new coach hired who is also an employee at the school.