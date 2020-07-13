Arnold High School athletic practices canceled for one week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Arnold High School athletic teams will not be able to practice for one week. The schools’ athletic director, Rick Green, said he made the decision to cancel practices as a precautionary measure based on the COVID-19 uptick around athletes.

The practice cancelation will only last for one week. Green said he will reevaluate at the end of the week before canceling practices for any additional time.

The decision only impacts Arnold athletic teams, not Bay County as a whole.