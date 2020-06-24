Arnold high school athletes volunteer at food giveaways

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold High School student athletes are partnering with Mercy Chefs to hold drive-thru food giveaways in the school’s parking lot.

This is the third time a group of Marlins has taken a break from practice to volunteer at a giveaway. Last week the basketball, cross country and football teams handed out food. On Wednesday, the softball team volunteered.

“Our whole season paused so what is it to take one day away to give back to your community,” Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green said.

There was enough food available to serve 1,300 meals. The Marlins said they were happy to help people in Bay County.

“We’re not really struggling but I’m helping other people that might be,” Arnold softball player Layla Waddell said.

The Marlins said events like this one are one way the team bonds.

“It just brings us closer together hopefully we can be together on the field just as we are out here,” Arnold softball player Cassandra White said.

“It’s great team bonding experience and everything we haven’t seen each other a lot since the COVID-19 stuff,” Arnold softball player Kaylee Skipper said.

Other teams from the school will take part in future giveaways held on the campus. This is one of several giveaways the Bay District Schools is holding across the county.

Another giveaway will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2010 W 12th Street.