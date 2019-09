PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold volleyball team worked hard to beat North Bay Haven 3-0 Tuesday night.

The Marlins took the first set 25-14, won a close second set 29-27 and finished off the night with a third set win 25-20.

Arnold hands North Bay Haven their first loss of the season.

The Marlins are Buccaneers are now 10-1 on the season. Arnold takes on Mosley on Thursday. North Bay Haven will compete in the Choctaw Invitational Tournament this weekend.