(WMBB) – Arnold golfer Ridah September finished seventh in the overall individual standings at the Class 2A State Championship on Wednesday at Howey-in-the-Hills.

The Marlins sophomore shot a 78 for the opening round on Tuesday, but finished strong in the second round shooting a 74, two over par on Wednesday.

She finished the first round tied for 11th, but ended up jumping in the standings with her excellent second round finish.