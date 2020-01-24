Arnold girls weightlifting wins third straight district meet

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold Marlins girls weightlifting team won the Class 1A District 2 meet on Thursday for a third year in a row. Arnold had six athletes take first place in their weight classes.

“They need to stay hungry because we’re still we have a long climb just gonna keep working out we’ll be back in that room tomorrow so we got to keep going,” Arnold girls weightlifting coach Donka Flaig.

Bay High placed second as a team. Bozeman, Freeport, Holmes County, North Bay Haven, Rutherford and Vernon also participated.

Each team had at least one athlete qualify for the regional meet that will take place at Baker next Friday.