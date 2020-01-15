Arnold girls weightlifting wins Bay County Championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls weightlifting team took home first place at the Bay County Championships Tuesday.

The Marlins scored 66 points to win the title.

Mosley was in second place with 61 points. Bozeman was in third with 40 points.

The Marlins are just trying to get better each year. Last year, the team won the first girls weightlifting state title.

Arnold girls weightlifting coach Donka Flaig said they had their team almost double in size this year and she’s so happy that more and more girls are trying out weightlifting.

“They can see that you don’t have to look like a boy, they always say, ‘I don’t want to look like a man or wear the singlet.’ That’s a huge thing and we are like ‘no it’s fine, it’s fine.’ They see you can be beautiful and strong,” Flaig said. “We need the ittie-bitties, we need the big ones and we need all the girls in between. We don’t care, we need you all.”

Flaig just won the National Federation of High Schools 2018-19 Florida Girls Weightlifting Coach of the Year Award.

Next up for the teams is the district meet.