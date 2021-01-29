Arnold girls weightlifting wins another regional championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls weightlifting team was crowned the Class 2A Region 1 champions on Friday.

It’s the third year in a row they have been able to win the regional title.

The Marlins scored 40 points on the day, but Mosley was right behind them in second place with 37 points.

Some of Arnold’s lifters got some personal records on the day or matched their own state record.

Dolphins lifter Larkin Dees beat her personal record on the bench press, lifting 265 pounds in her third attempt in the unlimited class.

The state championships are up next for these lifters and for the first time in three years, they aren’t being hosted at Arnold.

However, the back-to-back state champs are actually excited they aren’t being held in their home gym.

“I can’t say that I’m sad more like nervous but excited because every year prior to us having stayed at Arnold they always traveled,” Arnold weightlifter Amerie Daniels said. “So I think it’s a really cool experience to try and go somewhere else. I think every girl is excited to travel cause we’re all very used to having it here and it will be something new. A lot more pressure, but I think we all do insanely well under pressure.”

The state championships are set for Feb. 13 in Suwanee.