Arnold girls weightlifting team wins fifth-straight county championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls weightlifting team won their fifth-straight county championship on Tuesday.

The only meet this group of Marlins seniors have lost is the state championship their freshman year.

Mosley came in second for the meet and then Bay and Rutherford.

However, those Marlins said it wasn’t easy because all the Bay County weightlifters bring their all to this one.

“Cause everybody wants to win, everybody wants to move on so it pushes all of us harder cause then if they PR, then you have to PR cause you want to go on to districts or regionals or whatever’s next and everyone is fighting for that last spot,” Arnold weighlifter Jasey Neitzke said.

She wasn’t wrong as the athletes from each school showed everything they had like Mosley’s Larkin Dees who in the unlimited weight class lifted 250 pounds on the bench and 200 pounds on the clean and jerk.

“Really exciting especially this being my last county meet to really get in and collaborate with the girls and interact with them and cheer them on because YOLO. It goes by so quick the energy is just great. It’s the thing about the sport. Even though it’s individual you have a family that wants you to exceed in what you do,” Dees said.

The county championship was a little different this year due to the pandemic with weightlifters adhering to new guidelines.

“It’s a lot different because we obviously can’t have as many girls on the platforms and stuff at a time, the masks is a lot different but it’s good,” Bay weightlifter Morgan Marshall said.

Even though all these teams were fighting hard to get first place, every single weightlifter in the building was cheering on the others.

“It’s kinda like a women’s empowerment sport, we always encourage no matter if they are our competition, if someone is beating us, there’s always good in it. It doesn’t matter if they are better than you, if you know they are gonna win, or you know you are gonna win, we always encourage other people no matter what,” Mosley weightlifter Daelani Williamson said.

Every single girl participating Tuesday showing that anybody can compete in the sport.

“I know I was one of the ones who was more hesitant and I feel like you never know until you try and I feel like if you don’t try then you might miss out or miss something you really want to do so I think they should give it their all,” Rutherford weightlifter Markeisha Peace said.