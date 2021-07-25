Arnold Girls Weightlifting team receives state championship rings

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold Girls Weightlifting team received championship rings on Sunday for their state title victory five months ago.

The Marlins three-peated back in February, and Arnold weightlifter, Amerie Daniels, said all of the hard work paid off.

“We spent four years, four summers, 6 a.m. practices every single day of the summer except Sunday and Saturday,” Daniels said. “And I know I haven’t had a summer all my years of high school but it felt so worth it.”

The senior class on the weightlifting team has had one of the most dominant runs that Bay County has ever seen, winning every single meet they’ve participated in the past three seasons.

Weightlifter, Emily Oliver, said that she was very proud of her team but excited to leave a good representation for the future generations at Arnold.

“It’s exciting to me,” Oliver said. “Because I get to share it with them, and like the people that are new and just beginning, it gives them a chance to like become more invested in it, and like know they can do it too, because like we all started out where they were, and then we’ve grown to this.”