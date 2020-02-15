Arnold girls weightlifting team becomes back to back state champions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB)– The Arnold girls weightlifting team was the host team of the 2020 Class 1A Girls Weightlifting State Championship. The Marlins won the school’s first girls weightlifting title last year, and on Friday the team claimed a second straight title.

“You couldn’t pay us enough to compete with that feeling,” Arnold girls weightlifting coach Josh Flaig said.

The team performed well as a whole in the 1st flight, but they needed senior Emily Bennett to put them in first place headed in the 2nd flight.

“I just lowered my head and raised my thoughts to God and said give me the new strength you gave Samson,” Bennett said.

Bennett was able to hit her clean and jerk on the third and final attempt. The Marlins were the team to beat headed into the 2nd flight. Then it was all eyes on Amerie Daniels in the 154 weight class.

“I’ve been thinking about it for the past year I knew we could go back to back I just knew that we had to put all the pieces of the puzzle together,” Daniels said.

Daniels broke a state record with a 215 clean and jerk. She followed that up by breaking her own record with a 225 clean and jerk. Her last attempt not only padded her state record, but it also ensured the Marlins’ state championship.

“When I realized that I was speechless about it to be completely honest I don’t even know what to say now,” Daniels said.