Arnold girls soccer team off to hot start

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls soccer team is 5-0 and hasn’t let a single one of their opponents score on them this season.

“I think we’ve lost a couple players obviously, but we’ve gained very important players, some that have moved here and it’s been really nice working with them and I think we can do just as well as we did last year and hopefully win state this year,” Arnold defender Sadie Fish said.

The Lady Marlins definitely aren’t the same team as last year, but there’s one thing that hasn’t changed and it’s their drive to win.

They have outscored their opponents 34-0 through those first five games and that’s even without FSU signee Olivia Lebdaoui out on the field for them this season.

“You can’t replace an Olivia Lebdaoui, she’s a once in a decade player but what we’re trying to do is replace it with the number of people and maybe picking up some of the production here and there that Olivia would give us on the field,” Arnold head girls soccer coach Larry Cecchini said.

Those players all have stepped up to the challenge, especially freshman Dresden Conrad. She currently has 10 goals on the year, almost a third of the team’s offensive production.

“Even though we don’t have Olivia Lebadoui, it’s okay because the new people we have Dresden she’s been a very big surprise, she came in and was scoring off the bat and she just hustles and hustles and we just love that,” Arnold midfielder Zoe Looker said.

With the addition of those pieces, the identity of the team has changed as well, and it’s something that’s been working for them so far.

“They’ve kind of brought in their own particular attitudes around playing soccer and a lot of that is attack based so the team has morphed a little bit in more of an attacking style instead of a defensive style like we did last year, so I’m dealing with that as a coach and try to changed the lineup and formation to meet the actual skill set that I have now,” Cecchini said.

The Marlins play at South Walton on Wednesday night and then at Lincoln on Saturday.