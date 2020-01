PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls soccer team made program history Thursday night. They beat rivals Mosley for the first time ever.

The Marlins beat the Dolphins 2-1. Arnold’s Olivia Lebdaoui and Rheagan Savage both scored for the Marlins.

Arnold improves to 10-4-1 and will take on Pensacola on Monday for their final regular season game.

Mosley falls to 8-4-1 and will take on Chiles on Monday.