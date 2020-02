PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls soccer team fell to Pensacola 3-2 in the 4A District 1 championship game.

This one came down to the very end. The Tigers had a 2-0 lead coming into the second half. Arnold was able to tie it up with two late goals from Anna Nicol-Vega and Olivia Lebdaoui.

Pensacola scored one more with less than 10 minutes to go and that was it.

The Marlins season is not over just yet, they will find out who they play in the regional tournament on Sunday.