Arnold girls soccer falls to Cardinal Gibbons in 4A State Championship game

DELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls soccer game fell to Cardinal Gibbons 2-0 in the 4A State Championship game on Wednesday.

The Marlins finish their season as the runners-up in the state tournament and with a 13-5-2 record.

Cardinal Gibbons got the first goal of the game in the first half of this one. The score would remain 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Arnold got awarded a penalty kick. Olivia Lebdaoui took it, but Cardinal Gibbons keeper pulled off the amazing save, stopping Arnold from getting on the scoreboard.

Cardinal Gibbons puts the dagger with around five minutes left to play when they score their second goal of the game.

The Arnold girls soccer team still made history by getting to the state championship game as it was the first time in program history they have made it that far in the tournament.