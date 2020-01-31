Arnold girls soccer coach gets ear pierced for bet

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Before last week, the Arnold soccer team had never beat Mosley.

To get the players excited for the game this season, Marlins head coach Larry Cecchini said he would do something if they won the game. The girls decided they would have him pierce his ears.

Arnold went on to win the game last Thursday 2-1 and so Cecchini had to pay up.

Before practice Thursday, he pierced one of his ears with the whole team watching.

The Marlins will play in the 4A District 1 semifinals on Friday against West Florida.