Arnold girls soccer coach dyes hair blue after bet with team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold head girls soccer coach Larry Cecchini loves making bets with his team to motivate them.

Last year, he made a bet with the squad that if they beat Mosley, he would pierce his ears. They did and so he got his ears pierced.

This year he made a bet with them that if they won the district championship, he would dye his hair blue.

“The piercing ears, yeah, that was all fun, but he’s gonna have to walk around with this every single day. It’s awesome,” Arnold soccer player Lexy Griffin said.

The Marlins did win the district championship last week, so Coach Cecchini had to pay up on that bet on Wednesday.

“He wanted to do blue tips and we decided that wasn’t enough, so we decided to do a whole strip,” Arnold payer Lena Dykes said.

The team took a trip to Project Style Salon and watched as their head coach got a the Arnold ‘Royal Blue’ put into his hair.

Coach Cecchini said he doesn’t mind doing it as it’s all for the team.

“It’s always all about them right, if I can create any kind of distraction in order for them to just focus on being the best they can be and going out and achieving what I know they can achieve it’s all worth it,” Cecchini said.

The players all love that their head coach does fun things like this.

“It’s crazy. He always does stuff like this to get the team really motivated and set toward our goals and I think it’s a great way to get the team excited about going to the playoffs,” Arnold player Gracie Hundley said.

They also all loved his new hairdo.

“It looks great, he’s got, it’s blue, it’s bold, it’s great,” Dykes said.

“He looks great ya know, like a soccer coach that made a bad bet with his team,” Griffin said.

Coach Cecchini will be rocking his new look during the playoffs and debut it when the Marlins play in the regional semifinals next week.

“I’ve already asked Jonah Hammond, the boys coach, for a couple of his beanies just in case so we’ll see how that works out,” Cecchini said.

Arnold plays in the regional semifinals on Feb. 19.