Arnold girls soccer clinches district title on Thursday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s been a while since the Arnold girls soccer team has been able to clinch a district title, but on Thursday night they were able to do it.

The Marlins beat West Florida 5-0 in the Class 4A District 1 Championship game.

Olivia Lebdaoui scored a total of four goals in the game. It was a little bit of de ja vu for her because the last time she played the Jaguars, she scored four goals as well.

She said after the match that winning this game was such a special moment for the team.

“I mean the whole team is so excited. It’s just like when we beat Mosley for the first time last year, so excited, everyone’s jumping up and down before the game even finished,” Lebdaoui said. “It’s great and we’re gonna work really hard to make a state run and I think we can do it. We’re excited to keep the season going for as long as we can.”

The Marlins now move on to the regional tournament next week.