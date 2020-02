PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)-- The Arnold boys soccer team always does something fun during the course of the season. In years past it's been hypnosis or getting pedicures, but this year head coach Jonathan Hammond challenged his crew with something different.

That's when the cross bar challenge began. The coach takes a ball and places it about 20 yards away from the goal. He gives players three chances to kick the ball and hit the top of the cross bar. If the player hits the cross bar coach Hammond has the dye his beard, but if they don't the coach gets to decide what hairdo they player will rock.