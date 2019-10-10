Arnold girls golf team wins Bay County Championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County girls golf championship was held at the Bay Point Golf Course Wednesday.

Arnold was the first-place team winner. The Marlins shot 24 over par for the nine-hole course.

Bay High’s Taylor Moody was the first-place individual medalist. She shot 2 over par.

These are impressive results especially since all these golfers have struggled to find places to practice after Hurricane Michael.

Arnold head coach Josh Laatsch said he’s really proud of his team for being able to do that.

“I know last year was really rocky for them so they had to kinda getting back on their feet in the sense of playing golf. We had one course open in the hole county for a while, they kinda had no choice but to take a break for a bit,” Laatsch said. “But coming out and really sticking with it and getting better individually as well as collectively I’m really proud of them for keeping that mindset for sure.”

The Bay County boys golf championship is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bay Point.