Arnold girls golf team wins Bay County Championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls golf team won the Bay County Championship for a second year in a row.

The Marlins scoring a 410 for the 18 holes played at Holiday Golf Club on the beach.

“Well, we all do pretty well all around. I’m really proud of our team because we’ve come so far,” Arnold golfer Ridah September said.

The individual medalist of the day was Arnold sophomore Ridah September who shot 81 on the court, nine over par.

Her biggest competition for that award was her sister, Zayna September, an eighth grader who plays for an opposing team, the Rutherford Rams.

Zayna shot a 93 on the course, making her the second best player of the day.

“It’s competitive, obviously we are siblings so we have a sibling rivalry. It’s gonna be competitive. I like playing with her, it’s fun to watch her, I’m proud of my sister,” Zayna said.

Now, the Marlins get ready for districts next week in Lake City. They play on Oct. 13 and are aiming for their second straight district title this year too.

“The biggest thing is just continue to steadily progress cause I know there’s been a lot of time taken away from us and the fall sports. Getting these girls to understand, it’s a process, it’s a day by day process of trying to get in and get your reps in and stay consistent and peak when the time is right,” Arnold head girls golf coach Josh Laatsch said.

The Bay County boys golf championship is set for Tuesday at Holiday Golf Club starting at 1 p.m.