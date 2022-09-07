PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold girls golf team is bringing back a big portion of their 2021 crew and has their eyes set on a return to state.

The Marlins fell just short of a state title last year, hanging near the top of the pack until the last 20 holes of the state competition before eventually placing No. 11.

The Marlins are returning seven players from that 2021 team, including six seniors.

One new addition to the team is their head coach, Mark Lefebvre, who is switching over from coaching football.

“I think it’s been a breath of fresh air for me and to kind of step away from the cutthroat kind of competitiveness of the high school football world and get to enjoy just being around some kids that are having fun doing what they’re doing, but still want to succeed,” Lefebvre said.

One key piece for Arnold’s success will be senior, Ridah September, who has been a captain on the team since her freshman year and has made appearances at state in each of the previous three.

“Hopefully I can improve on all my scoring and then still get to state because that would be awesome and then just do better every day,” September said.

Lefebvre believes his team will be up for the challenge when district play rolls around at the end of October.

The Marlin’s next match will be on Monday, September 12, as they face Mosley at the Holiday Golf Club.