Arnold girls basketball picks up huge road win over Rutherford

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls basketball team picked up a huge win over Rutherford 54-45 Thursday night.

The Marlins improve to 11-4 on the season.

“This was a big win for our program and considering we have two starters out for the season, that really derailed our momentum,” Arnold head girls basketball coach William Woolf said. “But I can’t say enough about the five girls that played start to finish tonight. We played five the whole game. They really fought and I’m so proud of them. This is a special group and I’m blessed to be a Marlin.”

Marlins player Lexy Griffin lead the team in scoring with 19 points. However, Dolama Abu-Haniyi was right behind her with 18.

“I think we always knew that Rutherford is a great team and it was always going to be very hard to be them,” Griffin said. “So I think now that we accomplished that we kinda feel like we can do anything.”

Arnold has another challenge coming up on Saturday. They take on the Bay Tornadoes, a team that is 11-4 right now as well.

Rutherford falls to 14-5 and will take on Dothan on Tuesday.