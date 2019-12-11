Arnold girls basketball has best start to the season in school history

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold High School’s gym is filled with sports teams accolades. The girls basketball team doesn’t have one yet, but this season, the team is off to its best start in school history.

The Marlins currently have a 6-0 record.

“In 20 years, the history of Arnold, no winning seasons. So that’s certainly something on the radar for us as we approach seven, eight, nine, ten, trying to see if we can at least break 500,” head coach William Woolf said. “But this is a special group, I wouldn’t put it past them to go further than that.”

This is Coach Woolf’s first season with the team.

“Our new coach, he’s really great. He helps us, he pushes us and he cares a lot about us and this team has a lot of heart,” player Jordyn Woolsey said.

Besides their new coach, the teams describes each other as family and are working on staying positive throughout the entire season.

“Everybody just gets along super well and we all work for each other and it’s a great environment,” player Lexy Griffin said.

Woolsey says despite their undefeated start to the season, other teams are still underestimating them.

“Personally, I feel when they come to play us they know they are already gonna win, even though we are 6-0 they still think coming in they are gonna beat us,” Woolsey said. “But I think this year things are changing.”