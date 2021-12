PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls basketball team took down North Bay Haven for a second time this season, defeating the Buccaneers at home 65-26 Saturday night.

The Marlins improved to 6-0 and will host Rutherford Monday, December 6.

The Buccaneers fall to 4-5 and will host Liberty County Monday, December 6.