LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) - The Bash wrestling tournament wrapped up its first day on Friday.

Thompson High School placed first in the tournament. The local team to place highest was Mosley with a fifth place finish as they defeated Gulf Breeze 45-21. Bozeman took ninth place overall by beating Rutherford 45-30. Bay defeated Wewahitchka to take 11th place.