Arnold girls and boys soccer teams heading to final four

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls and boys soccer teams are both moving on to the final four of their respective state tournaments.

The Arnold girls soccer team took down the reigning state champions Bishop Kenny 2-1 in the Class 4A regional finals.

The Lady Marlins take on Lemon Bay in Jacksonville in the state semifinals on Friday.

The Arnold boys soccer team took down Menendez 6-1 in the Class 4A regional finals on Tuesday night to advance.

The Marlins will travel to take on Mariner in the state semifinal on Friday.