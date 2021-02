(WMBB) – The Arnold girls and boys soccer teams are headed to their respective 4A State Championship games.

The Lady Marlins beat Lemon Bay 3-1 in overtime to move on to the state title game for the first time in program history. They will take on Cardinal Gibbons in that matchup on March 3.

The Marlins boys took down Mariner 3-0 in the semifinals to head to their state championship game. They will take on Gulliver Prep in that game on March 4.