Arnold gets ready to host ninth annual golf tournament to raise money for football program

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold football team has a big week coming up as they start spring practice on Monday and host a golf tournament on Tuesday.

This is the ninth year the Marlins are hosting the tournament and the money raised goes to helping the football team purchase new equipment and other necessities for the upcoming year.

“The number one thing is safety, we want the best helmets the best shoulder pads to put on the kids to be safe. The second thing is for us to get better every day we need good quality equipment. That’s what we are aiming for right now, that’s what the money is designed for,” Arnold head football coach Shawn Campbell said.

Even Coach Campbell will be out on the greens on Tuesday as well.

“I’m gonna participate. I’m not the best golfer and I’m not the worst so hopefully I can throw in a little bit and see what happens. So I’m excited. I’m hoping for a good turnout, we’ve had a lot of interest so far, again anybody who wants to come is more than welcome,” Campbell said.

They are hosting the tournament at Bay Point with an 8 a.m. start on April 27. It will be a four-man scramble format and the cost is $100 per person, $400 for a team.

If you would like to participate, you can sign up on site at Bay Point on Tuesday morning.