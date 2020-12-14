Arnold football reunites for the first time since abrupt end to 2020 season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold football team held a 2020 season celebration on Sunday night, it was the first time the team has met since its season abruptly ended due to COVID-19.

“It’s just a football game, and I understand that, and they understand that but it meant a lot to us, so those are the things that we had to work through,” Marlins head coach Shawn Campbell said.

Campbell said he wanted to bring them together one last time and acknowledge their hard work.

“It was cool seeing everyone else, it wasn’t really fun staying at home for two weeks after kind of heartbreak,” Arnold senior Kyle Saunders said.

The team had to cancel its final regular-season game and its first-round playoff game due to the virus. Sunday night was the first time they were all together since their final team meeting when they found out about the season’s abrupt end.

“It was a difficult season, but I’m glad I got to do it with those guys,” Arnold senior Riyad Ahad said.

All of the senior showed up for the event, which meant a lot to Campbell.

“I felt very proud for them, proud for me, that they had enough courage to come and do that and finish what they started,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he and Arnold Principal Britt Smith have talked, and the plan is for him to remain Arnold’s head football coach. He will have to go through the interview process because it’s required by the county, but he wants to and plans to stay a Marlin.