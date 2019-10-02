Arnold football looks to Rutherford for week seven matchup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold Marlins are looking to build off a big win over Bay High School in week six as they look to week seven.

First year head coach, Norris Vaughan, said his team is young and with their youth comes a lot of mistakes.

“We’re really trying to develop a winning attitude and winning to us is not always on the scoreboard if you do the best you can do, and not just in the games you got to do it in practice then you win,” said Vaughan.

This week Arnold will play Rutherford and look for a third win this season.

Vaughan said the team will focus on eliminating turnovers and negative plays.

“We’re hoping we can stack some back to back plays and back to back games and play consistent,” said Vaughan.